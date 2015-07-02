Garay in doubt for Copa America final

Ezequiel Garay was forced to miss Argentina's training session on Wednesday due to the stomach complaint, clouding his Copa America final availability.

Garay missed Argentina's 6-1 semi-final thrashing of Paraguay on Tuesday due to a bout of gastroenterocolitis, and the Zenit defender continues to battle the ailment in the lead-up to Sunday's final against hosts Chile in Santiago.

The 28-year-old remained at the team hotel on Wednesday while his team-mates trained at the Estadio CAP in Huachipato.

Garay is manager Gerardo Martino's favoured centre-back partner to Nicolas Otamendi, but should he fail to recover, Manchester City's experienced defender Martin Demichelis will retain his spot in the starting line-up.

Argentina worked on recovery drills during their light work-out, while some squad members including Carlos Tevez, Gonzalo Higuain and Erik Lamela, practiced ball retention under the watchful eye of Martino and his staff.

The 14-time Copa winners can join Uruguay as the equal-most successful nation in the continental showpiece with victory over Chile, who are looking to win their maiden title.