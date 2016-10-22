Garcia claims he snubbed West Ham approach
Ahead of Marseille's clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Rudi Garcia has claimed he snubbed the chance to take over at West Ham.
Rudi Garcia has revealed he turned down the opportunity to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham in favour of becoming Marseille head coach this week.
Garcia joined the Ligue 1 club on Thursday after his Roma deal was terminated by mutual consent, having left his post in January and remained under contract.
But the 52-year-old claims the Hammers also showed in an interest in his services, with Bilic in the spotlight following a sluggish start to the Premier League season.
"Of course [I thought about West Ham's enquiry]," Garcia told L'Equipe.
"I considered all my options, whether that was the Premier League, LaLiga or the Bundesliga.
"But in the end I picked the club that wanted me most."
