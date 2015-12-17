Garde can spend in January - Villa chief executive

Remi Garde will be given the funds to boost Aston Villa's squad in January, according to chief executive Tom Fox.

Villa sit bottom in the Premier League table after 16 games, having only won once in the league so far this season.

Garde took the reins at the beginning of November after Tim Sherwood was sacked due to Villa's poor form.

The 49-year-old flew to New York this week to see Villa owner Randy Lerner to discuss reinforcing the squad next month.

And the former Lyon coach has been given the green light to strengthen his squad in January - if he sees fit.

"It's up to Remi. If he decides he needs something he has the chairman's ear and his support, absolutely," Fox said.

"The transfer window hasn't opened. Remi has only been here for five games.

"He will take every game he has to ascertain. I don't think it makes any sense to predict what he might need come January 2.

"Remi has to determine what he wants his squad to look like and who he's got in the squad who can play the style he wants to play. It's purely his decision."

Villa's next test is away to Newcastle United on Saturday.