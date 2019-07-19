Gareth Bale to be reintegrated as Real Madrid put Paul Pogba pursuit on hold

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to bring in the Manchester United midfielder this summer, while Bale has fallen out of favour and isn’t in the Frenchman’s plans.

Perez has already invested heavily in the market this summer with the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

According to the Independent, the Merengues president now wants Zidane to drop his interest in Pogba as he looks to limit further spending.

The Bernabeu club’s failure to sell high-profile players like Bale and goalkeeper Keylor Navas this summer means they haven’t been able to raise the funds needed to launch an assault for Pogba.

Perez planned on selling the former Tottenham winger but his high demands for a transfer fee, coupled with the Wales international’s wage demands, have put off any suitors.

According to the outlet, Bale’s favoured destination if he did leave would be Chelsea, but the Stamford Bridge club are currently facing a two-window transfer ban.

The circumstances have led Perez to ask Zidane to consider reintegrating Bale and wait a little longer for Pogba, who appears set to stay at Old Trafford as things stand.

