Here’s how Manchester United could land Real Madrid star for just £5m

Manchester United are hopeful of signing Gareth Bale for an initial fee of just £5m, report Marca.

The Real Madrid forward has endured a frustrating campaign at the Bernabeu, and the return of Zinedine Zidane for a second spell as manager could bring an end to his La Liga career this summer.

United have been linked with the Wales international several times in the past, although they would probably be reluctant to splash out a sizeable transfer fee on a player who has suffered with injuries in the last few years.

However, Madrid are now considering letting Bale leave on loan at the end of the season, before selling him permanently at a future date.

A similar arrangement led to Bayern Munich taking James Rodriguez on loan for just £5m per year, and United could renew their interest in Bale if he was made available for such a fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to overhaul the Red Devils’ squad this summer, particularly if United finish outside the top four.

