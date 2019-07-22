Real Madrid offer whopping Gareth Bale-plus-cash deal in bid to sign Neymar – report

El Mundo Deportivo claims the Merengues have submitted an offer of €90 million plus Bale for Neymar.

The former Barcelona forward wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer and has been heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, which is understood to be his preferred destination.

However, the Catalan club’s bitter rivals are back in the running for the Brazilian’s signature as they look to use outcast Bale as part of a deal.

Zinedine Zidane admitted over the weekend that the club are looking to sell the former Tottenham winger, who has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu.

Neymar has enlisted the help of Israeli agent Pini Zahavi to get him out of Paris this summer.

The Brazilian, world football's €222m record transfer deal in 2017, has only been in France for two injury-hit seasons but has declared to PSG sporting director Leonardo that he wishes to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

