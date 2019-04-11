Gareth Bale set for Real Madrid exit – but he can choose his next club

Zinedine Zidane is planning a squad overhaul at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after a disappointing campaign for the La Liga giants.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the Wales forward will be let go as part of an effort to raise €500 million from player sales during the upcoming transfer window.

The report says that Real Madrid general director Jose Angel Sanchez met with Bale’s agents Jonathan Barnett and Luis Alonso in Madrid on Monday to discuss his future.

It is understood that the meeting was cordial, but Sanchez made it clear that the club intends to sell Bale this summer.

As a mark of respect for the former Tottenham winger’s commitment and good behaviour, Bale will be permitted to choose his next club as long as the offers he receives are of a similar value.

The report adds that an asking price wasn’t discussed during the meeting, but Barnett has allegedly suggested a £151 million price tag with salary demands worth around £16.3 million net per year.

Two clubs said to be interested in a move for the 29-year-old are Manchester United – currently fielding interest from Madrid for Paul Pogba – and Bayern Munich, who are ready to spend big to freshen up their squad in the off-season.

Then read...

RANKED! EVERY team to have won the Champions League, from worst to best

LIST 27 forgotten British underdog shocks in Europe