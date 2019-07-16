Tottenham make move to re-sign Gareth Bale – but they need some serious help

Tottenham have told Real Madrid they are interested in re-signing Gareth Bale, report Marca.

The Wales international has won a Liga title and four Champions Leagues since moving from White Hart Lane to the Bernabeu in 2013.

However, Bale is no longer in Zinedine Zidane’s plans and Madrid are desperate to find a buyer ahead of next season.

Spurs are open to the idea of bringing the former Southampton man back to north London, but have told Madrid that they are not able to pay 100 per cent of Bale’s wages.

The Champions League runners-up have informed Los Blancos that they would be willing to pay up to £54m for the 30-year-old, although they can only afford around half of Bale’s £15.3m salary.

Madrid may therefore have to subsidise the forward’s wages at Spurs if they are to get him off the books this summer.

