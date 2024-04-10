Gareth Southgate handed worry over Jude Bellingham, with savage rating highlighting Real Madrid star's flaws

By Joe Mewis
published

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham failed to make an impact against Manchester City on Tuesday evening

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham had ‘his worst match since arriving at Real Madrid’ in Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The 20-year-old has so far enjoyed a sensational season at the Bernabeu since his €103million summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 20 goals and laying on 10 assists in his 33 appearances so far. 

