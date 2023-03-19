Gary Lineker hails 'real centre forward' Evan Ferguson as Brighton thrash Grimsby

Gary Lineker has hailed young Brighton striker Evan Ferguson as a 'real centre forward' after the 18-year-old scored twice for the Seagulls in their 5-0 win over Grimsby on Sunday.

Ferguson was a substitute for the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, coming on for the final few minutes in the Premier League clash, but was restored to the starting line-up for this FA Cup quarter-final.

The 18-year-old, who has already represented Ireland at international level, scored his side's second and third goals in a comfortable win against the League Two outfit.

For his first, Ferguson controlled a difficult high ball on the edge of the area, brought it down, turned, took a touch and hit a clinical finish into the corner.

That was after 51 minutes and with 20 left on the clock, he added another as he played a one-two with Deniz Undav, charged into the box and finished into the other corner.

Both goals were excellent and former England striker Lineker was impressed.

"18 year old, Evan Ferguson raps it up for with his second goal. I see a real centre forward before my eyes," the 62-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Brighton will meet either Manchester United or Fulham in the last four, with those two teams in action right now. Manchester City play Sheffield United in the other semi-final.