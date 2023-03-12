Gary Lineker row: Shortened Match of the Day sees biggest audience in five months
Saturday's MOTD had no commentary or analysis, after Lineker was suspended for allegedly breaching BBC impartiality guidelines
Saturday's truncated edition of Match of the Day generated the shows largest audience in five months.
After MOTD anchor Gary Lineker was suspended by the BBC for allegedly breaching the corporation's impartiality guidelines with a tweet about British government asylum policy, the show's pundits and commentators pulled out in solidarity with their colleague.
As a result, the programme was stripped to the bare bones, running for just 20 minutes and consisting only of brief highlights of the day's Premier League action with no commentary or studio analysis; even the iconic title music was missing.
It was an intriguing watch, to say the least, and the unprecedented format appears to have piqued the public's interest, with Barb – the organisation responsible for measuring UK television audiences – reporting a surge in viewers.
BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba tweeted:
"Last night's Match of the Day was watched by 2.58m TV viewers on BBC One. Up nearly half a million on last Saturday's figure of 2.09 million according to Barb overnights.
"It's the show's biggest audience since 5th November 2022 when 2.63m watched."
Saturday's editions of Football Focus and Final Score were taken off air after presenters and reporters pulled out, while Radio 5 Live's sport schedule was also heavily impacted.
The disruption has continued into Sunday, with Match of the Day 2 and live coverage of the Women's Super League game between Chelsea and Manchester United set to be "much-reduced" (opens in new tab).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.