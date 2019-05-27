Gary Mackay-Steven not on list of players leaving Aberdeen

Aberdeen have confirmed a number of departures but Gary Mackay-Steven is not on the list.

The winger is considering staying at Pittodrie, with a move to New York City also a possibility.

The Dons confirmed that loan players Greg Stewart, Dominic Ball, James Wilson and Max Lowe had left, but they are trying to re-sign some of them at least.

Ball has been released by Rotherham after spending two years at Pittodrie, while James Wilson’s Manchester United contract has expired.

Manager Derek McInnes is keen to get Lowe back on loan from Derby and had been interested in re-signing Greg Stewart but the forward is reported to be close to a deal with Rangers, with his time at Birmingham coming to an end.

Greg Halford has left after joining as short-term cover at full-back while it had already been announced that Graeme Shinnie and Mark Reynolds were moving to Derby and Dundee United respectively.