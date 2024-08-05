Gary Neville's business portfolio: What projects does the Manchester United legend have?

As a player, Gary Neville turned out more than 600 times for Manchester United and won 85 England caps, appearing at five major tournaments. But it feels like he’s on our TV screens more than ever these days.

The 49-year-old was a pundit for ITV at Euro 2024 this summer and has been one of Sky Sports’ main co-commentators and pundits since hanging up his boots in 2011. After working as England assistant manager under Roy Hodgson and an ill-fated two-month spell in charge of Spanish side Valencia, Neville moved away from coaching and has combined his TV work with a number of investments and ventures, both inside and outside of football.

He's endorsed the prime minister and he's been on Dragon's Den. FourFourTwo takes a look at Neville’s various projects outside of his punditry work, including his latest job which saw him take to the stage at last weekend's Kendal Calling festival...

1. Salford City FC

Salford won the National League play-offs in 2019

Neville’s most high-profile venture is his investment in League Two side Salford City FC. He purchased a stake in the club back in 2014 alongside his ‘Class of 92’ teammates Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and brother Phil, teaming up with businessman Peter Lim to complete a takeover of the club. Last week Neville became the majority shareholder when he acquired Lim’s stake in the club.

The club earned five promotions following the takeover, but have now stalled in League Two, where they have been since 2019.

2. Property and hotels

Neville's Hotel Football overlooks Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neville got on the property ladder as a young Manchester United player and would go on to set up his Relentless Developments company in 2015. Neville has favoured ventures in and around the Manchester area, including The Stock Exchange Hotel near Piccadilly Gardens and Hotel Football, a luxury development that overlooks Old Trafford.

Alongside Relentless Developments, Neville runs a property and construction consultancy business called ‘Zerum’,

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast last year, Neville explained why he continues to focus his business efforts in Manchester.

“They are all in Greater Manchester, in Salford, Trafford, Manchester city centre and I feel very focused in my investments in that,” Neville said.

“Some people would say that is naive and you should expand your investments beyond Greater Manchester. No, I'm passionate about where I come from, where I live and I want to invest back into that part of the country.

”The two hotels, the football club, the big developments that we're doing, the university, the project management consultancy. All of them are in Greater Manchester.

“I wanted to do a lot in businesses in Greater Manchester and build teams. The teams part of it gives me great satisfaction and I love the sectors that I'm in.”

3. The Overlap

Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have teamed up for The Overlap On Tour (Image credit: Sky UK)

On the back of Neville’s punditry work, he launched ‘The Overlap’ two years ago, with the YouTube channel now having more than a million subscribers and spawned a live tour earlier this year.

The show is produced by Buzz 16 Productions, another company he co-owns.

4. Dragon’s Den

Neville has appeared as a Dragon on the BBC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neville has also been a guest on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den, making his second appearance as an investor earlier this year, handing out money to a number of projects including Full Power Cacao, a Manchester-based drinks business.

5. University UA92

Gary Neville (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another venture alongside his Class of 92 teammates, UA92 was launched in partnership with Lancaster University in 2017. Neville wanted to remove barriers to higher education and the project has seen the likes of Manchester United, Microsoft and KPMG partner up with the aim of fast-tracking students’ careers.

6. Hospitality ventures

GG Hospitality is another company that Neville set up, while he invested in Leeds Michelin star restaurant The Man Behind the Curtain in 2016, writing an investment proposal on the back of his bill after eating there.

7. DJ G-Dog

Gary Neville & Tim Burgess DJ set @GNev2 @KendalCalling 👏👏 @What_Liam_Said @mikecambo1 @m00resy pic.twitter.com/RxOmav1GFrAugust 4, 2024

This weekend saw Neville add another string to his bow as he DJed at the Kendal Calling festival alongside Manchester indie royalty in Tim Burgess, the frontman of The Charlatans.

Neville’s new stage name is DJ G-Dog (trying saying that on day three of a festival), as he spun a host of Britpop classics.

“When I finished my football career, there were many things I did to put myself out of my comfort zone,” Neville said on the Football, Music and Me podcast earlier this year..

“I’m actually DJing with Tim at Kendal Calling, I mean… what the hell am I doing?' he joked. 'I'm trying to wangle my way out of it, but I can't once I've said yes to something.'

“Obviously Tim has [played] thousands of times, I'll just be accompanying him. I'm worried about what I actually have to do, to be honest.”

8. Modelling and designing

Neville's worked with Hawes and Curtis (Image credit: Hawes and Curtis)

Footballer, pundit… fashion icon? Luxury shirt brand Hawes and Curtis have teamed up with G-Nev to bring £25 tailored shirts to the masses as an M&S alternative. Gareth Southgate is quaking in his boots.

Carragher has mocked Neville for his modelling efforts but it just goes to show yet another string to the former full-back's bow. He's even partnered with Castore, too, in his efforts to branch out into clothing.

