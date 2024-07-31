Gary Neville reveals size of financial 'risk' taken with first Manchester United contract

Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville gambled on himself after going professional

Gary Neville was part of Manchester United's famed crop of 90s youngsters

Gary Neville admits he took a ‘risk’ with his financial position when he signed his first contract at Manchester United, but believes how he spent his money was ‘the best investment’ he could have made.

Part of the famed Class of 1992 that won the FA Youth Cup that year alongside younger brother Phil, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, Nevile signed professional terms with United after leaving school aged 16 in 1991.

