Marc Cucurella delivers brutal takedown on critical Gary Neville after Spain win Euro 2024

Spain left-back Marc Cucurella enjoyed feeding Gary Neville his own words as he celebrated his country's Euro 2024 triumph.

Former England and Manchester United star Neville had taken aim at Cucurella earlier in the summer, saying that he felt his presence in the side indicated a weakness in the squad that would hold Spain back from winning the Euros.

However, the Chelsea full-back teed up Mikel Oyarzabal to score Spain's late winner in Sunday's final against England, getting up the left flank and playing in a great low ball that the substitute slid in to put home.

Neville had said of Cucurella on ITV earlier in the tournament: "He's not been convincing at Chelsea. He's played a few games towards the end of the season. He's aggressive, he's tenacious, he's a busy little full back...[but] the price tag still astounds everyone to this day.

"The Spanish defence, it's got a lot of experience now but there's something just missing from Spain that makes you feel like they're going to go all the way. I have to say that him being at left back is a good example of why we think that."

Taking into Instagram after Spain's victory over England, however, Cucurella posted a slightly reworked version of Neville's quotes, adding the caption: "We went all the way Gary. Thanks for your support". Those words were followed by these emoji: red heart, trophy, Spain flag, kissy face.

Cucurella started all but one of Spain's games as they maintained a 100% record throughout Euro 2024, getting a rest in their final group stage game against Albania with Luis de la Fuente's side already assured of finishing top of their group.

The 25 year old Barcelona academy graduate moved to the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion in summer 2021.

His form on the south coast earned him a move to Chelsea a year later, for a fee reported to be worth up to £62m including add-ons.

