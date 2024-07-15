Marc Cucurella delivers brutal takedown on critical Gary Neville after Spain win Euro 2024

By
published

Spain's Marc Cucurella had been identified by Gary Neville as one of his side's weak links

Spain star Marc Cucurella, with Gary Neville inset
(Image credit: Future)

Spain left-back Marc Cucurella enjoyed feeding Gary Neville his own words as he celebrated his country's Euro 2024 triumph.

Former England and Manchester United star Neville had taken aim at Cucurella earlier in the summer, saying that he felt his presence in the side indicated a weakness in the squad that would hold Spain back from winning the Euros.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.