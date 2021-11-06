Gary Oliver scores twice as Morton end winless run to leave Dunfermline bottom

Morton registered their first cinch Championship victory in 11 games as basement boys Dunfermline remained winless following a 3-1 home defeat.

The visitors went ahead in the 13th minute, Gary Oliver finding the bottom corner from Jimmy Knowles’ knockdown for his first goal in six games.

Dunfermline equalised 10 minutes before half-time when Matthew Todd headed in Kevin O’Hara’s cross from close range – the 20-year-old’s first goal for the club.

But Gozie Ugwu put Morton back in front on the hour mark, pouncing from close range after the home side failed to clear a corner.

Morton wrapped up the points three minutes from time, with Oliver making no mistake from the penalty spot after Mark Connolly was booked for handball.