Gbamin only absentee for Everton as they play host to Wolves

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is the only absentee as Everton go in search of a sixth successive win at Goodison Park when they welcome Wolves.

The Ivory Coast midfielder, signed from German club Mainz for £25million earlier this summer, is facing at least eight weeks on the sidelines because of a thigh injury.

Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi and Fabian Delph will all be pushing for their first Premier League starts at Everton after making favourable impressions in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Lincoln.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could recall Ruben Neves and Ryan Bennett for the trip to Merseyside.

The pair were on the bench for the 2-1 Europa League win over Torino which sent Wolves through to the group stage 5-3 on aggregate.

Nuno is unlikely to make wholesale changes and Matt Doherty will be assessed as he continues to regain match fitness following a summer knee injury.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Lossl, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Baines, Sidibe, Schneiderlin, Delph, Martina, Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Tosun, Richarlison.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Jonny, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Vallejo, Vinagre, Kilman, Jordao, Traore, Neves, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Cutrone, Jota, Neto.