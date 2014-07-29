Genk sack Ferrera after one game of new season

Ferrera arrived at the club in February, after Mario Been was dismissed following a disappointing run of results.

The 47-year-old helped guide Genk to sixth at the end of the 2013-14 regular season, although they finished bottom of the play-off group with just two wins from 10 matches.

On Sunday, Genk went down 3-1 at Mechelen in their season opener, and that has led to the club's board opting for a swift change of approach.

"Genk decided to say goodbye to head coach Emilio Ferrera,"a statement on the club's official website read on Tuesday.

"With everyone looking forward to a fresh start after a difficult season, the first game at Mechelen was surprisingly weak.

"It was decided to discontinue collaboration with Emilo Ferrera immediately.

"Training will be conducted by Pierre Denier until a successor is found."