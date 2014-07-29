Genk sack Ferrera after one game of new season
Belgian club Genk have sacked head coach Emilio Ferrera after just one game of the new Pro League season.
Ferrera arrived at the club in February, after Mario Been was dismissed following a disappointing run of results.
The 47-year-old helped guide Genk to sixth at the end of the 2013-14 regular season, although they finished bottom of the play-off group with just two wins from 10 matches.
On Sunday, Genk went down 3-1 at Mechelen in their season opener, and that has led to the club's board opting for a swift change of approach.
"Genk decided to say goodbye to head coach Emilio Ferrera,"a statement on the club's official website read on Tuesday.
"With everyone looking forward to a fresh start after a difficult season, the first game at Mechelen was surprisingly weak.
"It was decided to discontinue collaboration with Emilo Ferrera immediately.
"Training will be conducted by Pierre Denier until a successor is found."
