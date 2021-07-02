George Saville returns to Millwall from Middlesbrough

Millwall have re-signed midfielder George Saville from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

Northern Ireland international Saville returns to Millwall having spent three previous spells at the Sky Bet Championship club.

The Lions said on their official website: “Millwall Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of George Saville from Middlesbrough.

“The 28-year-old midfielder returns to SE16 for an undisclosed fee, penning a long-term contract.”

Saville progressed through Chelsea’s academy and had two loan spells at Millwall before joining them permanently in the summer of 2017.

He also had loan spells at Brentford, Bristol City and Middlesbrough before completing a permanent move to the Riverside in January 2019.

The Lions have recruited five new players since finishing last season 11th in the Championship, with Benik Afobe, Daniel Ballard, goalkeeper George Long and Scott Malone all joining in the close season.