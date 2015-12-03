Germany down to fourth in FIFA world rankings

World champions Germany have dropped from second to fourth place in the latest FIFA world rankings following their 2-0 friendly defeat at the hands of France last month.

Belgium end the year top, earning them FIFA's Team of the Year award for 2015. Marc Wilmots' men moved into first position for the first time in their history in November and a 3-1 victory over Italy in Brussels saw them hold on to the coveted spot for the final ranking of the calendar year.

Argentina climbed one place to second at the expense of Germany, while Spain jumped from sixth to third.

Chile remain fifth, with Brazil (sixth, up two), Portugal (seventh, down three), Colombia (eighth, down one), England (ninth) and Austria completing the top 10.

Ivory Coast are the highest-placed African side in 19th, going up three places, while Mexico (22nd) are the best CONCACAF representative. Iran lead the way for AFC teams heading into the new year in 45th place.

Turkey (21st) receive the award for FIFA's Best Mover of the Year thanks to the 329 points they collected over the last 12 months.

Libya were the biggest movers of the month, going up 32 to 81st. Liberia, meanwhile, dropped more places than anyone else, down 21 to 107th.