Germany hammer Aussies

With a fluent performance fitting for the first match of the tournament at the magnificent Moses Mabhida stadium, the youngest German World Cup squad for three quarters of a century put down their marker as serious title contenders.

GEAR:Get your Germany WC kits

Forwards Lukas Podolski and Miroslav Klose gave their side a 2-0 half time lead to vindicate coach Joachim Low's faith in them despite a recent lack of goals, with winger Thomas Muller and substitute Cacau finding the net after the break.

Australia, who started both halves brightly and battled gamely throughout, played the last 34 minutes with 10 men after Tim Cahill was dismissed for clattering into Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Germany lead Group D from Ghana, who beat Serbia 1-0 in Sunday's earlier match in Pretoria.

LIVE:Minute-by-minute coverage

"It was very important that we won because we gained a lot of self confidence," said Low, whose team face the Serbians next on June 18.

"We can now hope to make the last 16 with just one more win. All players were very, very focused. We did many things right but this is just the start."

GERMAN TRIUMVIRATE

It was the triumvirate of captain Philipp Lahm, Mesut Ozil and Muller who laid the foundation for victory as the Germans took to the wings and fired in low, hard passes to outflank and unpick the much-vaunted Socceroo defence.

"I think the way we set up our attacks, the way we passed balls to and fro is something we have been working on very intensively over the past few years," Low said.

"We were very good on the ball and we created beautiful goals."

NEWS:Low - Opponents will get tougher

In the eighth minute, Ozil found Muller in what looked to be an offside position and his cutback allowed Podolski to smash the ball into the net via Mark Schwarzer's flailing arm.

Klose should have doubled the lead in the 24th minute but he blasted wide when Podolski's cross left him free in front of goal. He made amends just two minutes later, however.

Lahm lofted a high cross in from the right, Schwarzer came charging out to claim the ball but Klose beat him to it and headed into an empty net for his 49th international goal.

"Everything worked today," said the 32-year-old, top scorer at the last World Cup on home soil.

"We have three points in the bag but we have not won anything yet. But we did gain a lot of respect with this suc