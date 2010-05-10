Germany to take six strikers to South Africa

Low had nominated Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski, both out of form this season, as well as Mario Gomez, Cacau, Stefan Kiessling and Thomas Muller in his preliminary 27-man squad. He must finalise a list of 23 players by June 1.

"Our plan is to have all six strikers with us at the World Cup because we want to flexible," Low told SID sports agency.

"With Lukas Podolski, Thomas Muller and Cacau we have three strikers who can come from further behind and also play on the wings," Low said.

Podolski has had the worst season of the three in his first year back in Cologne, scoring just twice compared to Cacau's and Mueller's 13 goals each.

"Klose, Gomez and Kiessling are more centre forwards. I want to have sufficient options to react if needed," he said.

Kiessling has enjoyed a successful season at Bayer Leverkusen, netting 21 times and finishing second on the scorers' list. Bayern Munich's Klose and Gomez combined for a total of only 13 goals in the league this season.

Germany are in Group D alongside Serbia, Australia and Ghana in the tournament starting on June 11.

