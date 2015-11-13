Germany team 'shattered and shocked' by Paris incidents - Low
An explosion that killed three people at the Stade de France has left Germany 'shattered and shocked', Joachim Low has said.
Germany coach Joachim Low says his team are 'shattered and shocked' after three people were killed in a bomb blast at the Stade de France during their match with France amid a series of violent incidents in Paris.
The world champions lost the match 2-0 but attention immediately turned to more serious matters off the pitch as reports emerged of numerous incidents across the city during the match in the suburb of Saint-Denis.
A loud explosion was clearly audible during the match and French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet later confirmed three fans had lost their lives in the blast.
News of a number of shootings and explosions in Paris spread quickly as the game wore on, with fans remaining in the ground long after the conclusion of the match.
Low told ARD: "We are all shattered and shocked. For me personally the sport takes a backseat. We will now advise what to do. We are baffled at the moment. When I heard the bang I could imagine what that would be."
Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff added: "There was a big uncertainty, a big fear and a strange mood in the locker room.
"It was noticeable how shocked the players were. They picked up their phones right away to inform themselves or call home."
