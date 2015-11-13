Germany team 'shattered and shocked' by Paris incidents - Low

Germany coach Joachim Low says his team are 'shattered and shocked' after three people were killed in a bomb blast at the Stade de France during their match with France amid a series of violent incidents in Paris.

The world champions lost the match 2-0 but attention immediately turned to more serious matters off the pitch as reports emerged of numerous incidents across the city during the match in the suburb of Saint-Denis.

A loud explosion was clearly audible during the match and French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet later confirmed three fans had lost their lives in the blast.

News of a number of shootings and explosions in Paris spread quickly as the game wore on, with fans remaining in the ground long after the conclusion of the match.

Low told ARD: "We are all shattered and shocked. For me personally the sport takes a backseat. We will now advise what to do. We are baffled at the moment. When I heard the bang I could imagine what that would be."

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff added: "There was a big uncertainty, a big fear and a strange mood in the locker room.

"It was noticeable how shocked the players were. They picked up their phones right away to inform themselves or call home."