Germany's Gomez reveals World Cup 'hurt'

Mario Gotze scored in the second period of extra-time to seal a 1-0 victory over Argentina, with Joachim Low's men becoming the first European outfit to win the tournament in the Americas.

However, Fiorentina striker Gomez, who boasts 25 goals in in 59 appearances for his country, missed out on the squad for the finals after knee problems hampered his maiden campaign in Serie A.

And, while feeling happy for his international colleagues, Gomez conceded his delight was tinged with disappointment.

"I am very happy for my country and my team-mates, they were the best team," he told ViolaChannel. "They have worked on this goal for many years and it is a deserved victory.

"It hurts to not be there with them because I have been with them for seven years. But I still have time to win a World Cup or European Championship, so I want to play very well in the Viola [Fiorentina] shirt over the next four years.

"The first aim is to play in Euro 2016."