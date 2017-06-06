Gerrard urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk

Steven Gerrard has urged Liverpool to make a move for Virgil van Dijk as he feels the Southampton defender could make a huge difference to the team.

Van Dijk has firmly established himself as an integral figure at Southampton following his transfer from Celtic in 2015 and his impressive performances have reportedly drawn the interest of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Recent reports suggest the 25-year-old prefers a move to Anfield, though, and Gerrard would welcome the Netherlands international with open arms.

"I would love to see Van Dijk in a red shirt. I am a huge fan," Gerrard said in quotes reported by The Daily Mail.

"I thought he was fantastic at Celtic and I thought we should have had a go for him back then.

"It will cost us a few more quid but I think he is a piece of the jigsaw that would be very welcome and very big for this team."

Van Dijk will not be available on the cheap, however, with Southampton reportedly holding out for £60 million.