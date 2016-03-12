Gerrard will never be 'at peace' with football

Steven Gerrard said he will never be completely satisfied with his football career when he eventually retires.

The former Liverpool midfielder left his boyhood club last year for MLS with the LA Galaxy and while he enjoyed some amazing times at Anfield - including captaining the club to its fifth Champions League crown - he said there were a lot of lows as well.

Gerrard played over 700 games for Liverpool, scoring 186 goals in the process while winning two FA cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Cup as well as the 2005 Champions League triumph.

Despite all the success, he never managed to help Liverpool end their league title drought.

"You look back at the highs and the lows," he told the Telegraph. "I always recognize that I achieved some incredible things. But I also reflect on some of the lows and wish that they were different, that I had achieved a little more.

"I don't think I'll ever be at peace. When it comes to football, I'm quite hungry, quite selfish. I want more than perhaps I can have. Maybe I'm a bit like a kid, a bit immature, when it comes down to that. I wish I was sitting here with an extra 10 medals."

But he admitted he does not have too much to complain about.

"I'm just a kid, a fan from a council estate in Huyton who had a dream of playing for Liverpool once. So, I haven't done too badly," he said.

Despite living on the other side of the world now, Gerrard said Liverpool remains a huge part of his life, adding that he stays in regular contact with his former teammates and even manager Jurgen Klopp.

"I text him quite a lot, but it's more to wish him good luck than anything else," he said. "I'm a huge Liverpool fan, and I will be until the day I die.

"I’ll give my commitment to the Galaxy but I'll never, ever forget about Liverpool."