'Get a job somewhere else': Roy Keane berates Manchester United star in impassioned rant

Roy Keane has heavily criticised Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, after the young Argentine refused to celebrate his goal against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After coming on as a second-half substitute, Garnacho managed to answer one particular critic by producing a fantastic curled effort into the top corner to complete a comprehensive 3-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford. He looked frustratedly towards the crowd afterwards, though, rather than running to fans to receive their adulation.

Speaking after the game, captain Bruno Fernandes explained that the youngster refused to celebrate after feeling he had lost the faith of the fans: "Garnacho scored a banger but didn't celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost the faith from some fans," Fernandes told the BBC. "I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do."

Roy Keane berates recent Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho's frustrated celebration (Image credit: Getty Images)

This sentiment was not shared by former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, who told the youngster that he should not take scoring for granted.

Keane told SkyBet's Stick to Football Podcast: “If you can’t celebrate a goal, there is something drastically wrong with this game. Whatever has gone on off the pitch for any player – it could be family stuff – you work all week, you’re playing the game to score a goal.

Keane couldn't understand Garnacho not celebrating (Image credit: Alamy)

“When you score a goal, there should be nothing else on your mind. You’ve got fans who have travelled, paid fortunes to get there, and he’s [Alejandro Garnacho] on about people having a go at him.

He added: “People make sacrifices to travel to watch Manchester United, he scores a brilliant goal, they are having a tough time – and if a younger player can’t enjoy scoring a goal for Man United, then get a job somewhere else.”

Garnacho's refusal to celebrate comes after receiving criticism at Old Trafford prior to facing PAOK in the Europa League by one fan in particular. One supposed supporter criticised the youngster for breaking up numerous dangerous attacks by hanging onto the ball rather than releasing teammates in promising positions against Chelsea during the 1-1 draw.

That's despite the fact he has had a solid start to the season on paper, managing 11 goal involvements in the opening 18 games of the campaign in all competitions.

Garnacho will be hoping his goalscoring exploits are enough to win over incoming manager Ruben Amorim, who takes charge of his first game after the international break.