'Get over yourself, Robertson': Fans react to elbow incident involving Liverpool full-back and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis

Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on Easter Sunday had plenty of drama, but the most contentious part came when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis seemingly elbowed Andy Robertson just after the half-time whistle had sounded.

Hatzidakis is currently suspended by the Premier League referees' body, the PGMOL, pending an investigation into the incident, while Robertson received a yellow card for approaching the assistant referee, which, under the laws of the game, is correct.

Indeed, any physical contact with a match official will mean either a yellow or a red depending on its severity, as will abusing them verbally or reacting aggressively to decisions.

FourFourTwo's YouTube (opens in new tab) video into what really happened between Andy Robertson and the assistant referee tried to make sense of the whole situation, which has ultimately caused huge debate among fans.

Some believe there has been a large overreaction to what happened, others are blaming the Liverpool star for instigating the situation in a hostile manner, while most acknowledge both shouldn't have acted in the way that they did.

One YouTube user tried making sense of the situation: "I suspect Robertson grabbed the linesman's arm and in response he flipped his arm up in a 'don't touch me' reaction."

"A player, other than a captain, has no right to question an official," a different comment read. "How can a player get so close to an official that the official could make contact with an elbow?

"Robertson was the instigator. He had no business accosting the linesman. He had no business getting into the personal space of the official. He should have been given the red card, not a yellow.

"The linesman should not have elbowed him away, but that is a normal reaction to someone who refuses to leave you alone. Officials are human, too, and can only take so much abuse. Verdict: Linesman, one game ban. Robertson, one game ban. Both were in the wrong."

Another is confused by the furore, commenting: "He just tried to get the players arm off him, lot of fuzz about nothing. They going to penalise the player for grabbing the linesman?"

A fan disagreed with this, though, alluding to the eight-game ban Aleksandar Mitrovic received for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in Fulham's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United in March.

"Why do people think this should go unpunished? If a player hits a match official they get banned and fined. Why should it be any different for a jumped up linesman?"

Others concurred with this sentiment, suggesting match officials should set the tone for how players should behave themselves.

"The linesman had the look and the strut of an arrogant nightclub bouncer so, to me at least, he clearly flicked his elbow back in an overly physical way. He belies all the training he received in how to de-escalate situations," one said.

"I've heard people saying that the rules are the same for everyone and that if the official is banned so too should the player, but what people have to remember is that the rules are not the same for everyone. Refs are authority figures. They are held to a higher standard than others. Were this to be between two players, the penalties would not be as severe."

However, the majority of fans don't seem to be as sympathetic to Robertson in the situation, though, suggesting the Liverpool full-back shouldn't have instigated the coming together in the first place.

One Liverpool fan actually condemned Robertson's behaviour, suggesting Hatzidakis only acted in self-defence.

"I'm a lifelong Liverpool fan, but if Robertson is going up to a ref effing and blinding at him and then puts his hand on him, how the f*** is the lino to know that Robertson isn't going to do more?!

"It was a natural, instinctive reflex from the lino to protect himself against abuse! Looking at him, he looks like he could knock sevens shades of s*** out of Robertson, so he got off lightly."

Instead of opting for Roy Keane's assertion that Robertson is a "big baby", one commenter suggested the Scotsman was like an "insect".

"The linesman was, as usual, being harassed during the incident and he was being pursued and harassed by the player when play was over. How to get rid of an annoying insect without using the hands? - elbow. If the guy wasn't in the linesman's space he wouldn't have made contact. I'm only surprised Robertson didn't take a dive."

This feeling is reinforced elsewhere, Robertson's approach to the assistant referee examined in a less-than glowing review.

"The assistant referee deserves a medal, a self-obsessed and spoiled player thinks he has the right to physically confront him and just get away with it. It looked to me like the assistant just shrugged Robertson's arm away. Get over yourself Robertson."

Finally, one fan attempts to sum the situation up as succinctly as possible.

"Regular guy accidentally elbows millionaire in the throat."