Gibson withdraws from Rep of Ireland squad

The Everton midfielder has made just 14 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club this season, with a knee injury keeping him on the sidelines until January following Ireland's 1-0 defeat to Scotland in November.

And the former Manchester United man will play no part in their bid to get back to winning ways at the Aviva Stadium because of what has been described by the Football Association of Ireland as "a persistent groin injury".

Ireland are fourth in Group D with seven points from four games, but can move level with leaders Poland with victory on Sunday.