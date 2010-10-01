Giggs backs Rooney to recover

Rooney, 24, has dominated the front and back pages this season after a drought in front of goal and allegations about his private life, but Giggs is convinced that such media attention is part and parcel of being a United player.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 36-year-old said: "Wayne's obviously a quality player. The season he had last year he was single-handedly winning games for us.

"There is a lot of pressure on the world class players. Wayne's certainly that.

"He hasn't started the season on fire, but it's no problem. It's a long season and we can't just rely on Wayne.”

Rooney, who scored his first Premier League goal since March in the 3-0 victory against West Ham, was expected to be out of action for up to three weeks because of an ankle injury he aggravated last weekend at Bolton.

However, it would appear he may be back sooner than anticipated. And Giggs believes that the 24-year-old will be able to overcome media criticism and perform at his best when he returns to action.

"It's part of parcel of being a United player. Every player has to put up with that. If you're not banging goals in every week you're open to that criticism.

"Wayne started playing at 16 and you can't go throughout your career without people having a go at you.

"I've had it numerous times through my career. That's what happens when you're playing at such a big club."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj