Giggs could play on past this season, says Moyes

Giggs signed a one-year deal before the 2013-14 season, which also included coaching responsibilities under Moyes, and the 39-year-old Welsh midfielder, who is set to turn 40 on Friday, has made 10 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign, including six starts.

While many expected Giggs to retire at the end of the season, Moyes has indicated the veteran is well placed to stay involved on the pitch for another year.

"He doesn't look like someone who is going to drop considerably," Moyes said on Saturday.

"He has made the first step into coaching and management and sometimes when you do that you say: 'Actually I have had enough of playing now'.

"He doesn't look as if he is at that point yet, so who knows? And it's only these sort of decisions you would make right at the end. At his age you don't consider it six months before."

Despite Moyes' insistence that Giggs can play on, United's manager conceded he must add to his midfield stocks in the January transfer window.

United were heavily linked to the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Thiago Alcantara and Ander Herrera in pre-season before they signed Marouane Fellaini from Moyes' old club Everton.

But United are reportedly still in touch with Athletic Bilbao in the hope of securing Herrera in January and Moyes confirmed he would look to strengthen in midfield when the transfer window opens again.

"We felt in the summer we would have like to have got a couple in to midfield and we only added one so it is an area we need to look at," the 50-year-old manager said.