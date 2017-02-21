Giggs the dream pro-am partner for Manchester United fanatic McIlroy

Passionate Manchester United supporter Rory McIlroy will have the perfect partner at this year's BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, when he tees it up with Red Devils great Ryan Giggs.

World number three McIlroy is a proud member of United's legion of followers around the world, while Giggs is one of the many current and former professional footballers who enjoy a round of golf to unwind away from the spotlight.

For fans of both sports, it will certainly be a pairing to watch out for at Wentworth in May, with the pro-am due to take place a day before the European Tour event begins in earnest.

"There are few bigger Man United legends in the history of the club than Giggsy, so to be able to tee it up alongside him for the pro-am at the BMW PGA Championship is going to be awesome," McIlroy said in a statement.

"He is one of those players who is hugely respected in sport for everything he achieved at the highest level.

"Ryan's professionalism and ability gave him a Man United career that was almost as long as a pro golfer's career, which is incredible. Not many sportsmen or women can say they were at the very top for decades but he is one of the special few. Hopefully I can give him a bit of help with his golf."

Giggs, who retired in 2014 and served as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal for two seasons, following a brief spell as United's caretaker manager, added: "It's a great honour, although a slightly scary one, to be asked to play with Rory.

"I'm a big fan of his so I'm looking forward to catching up with him and seeing for myself how he plays the game.

"I play a lot of golf myself and really enjoy it, but it's quite a different thing to go from just playing with your mates to partnering one of the best players in the world in front of thousands of people, so I am a bit nervous – I'll have to practise a bit before May."

McIlroy won the BMW PGA Championship in 2014.