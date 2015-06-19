Giggs encouraged by United progress

Ryan Giggs is confident Manchester United are in good shape to compete for trophies next season after a promising start under Louis van Gaal.

The United legend - Van Gaal's assistant manager - has been encouraged by the progress at Old Trafford in the past 12 months and believes the stage is set to challenge the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title.

United finished fourth in Van Gaal's first season in charge and Giggs told the club's official website: "We've had a pretty good start and are back in the Champions League, which is exciting.

"I think we can achieve a lot, we have shown this year we are capable of matching the best teams in the league.

"Now we just have to work on that consistency, and if we get off to a good start next season we can definitely do that."

United have wasted no time in strengthening their squad ahead of the new season with Netherlands international Memphis Depay already acquired, while the likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Felipe Anderson and Romelu Lukaku are reported transfer targets.