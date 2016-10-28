Giggs: Liverpool would not stop at one Premier League title

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs believes Liverpool can challenge for the Premier League title this season, and again in years to come.

Liverpool are still waiting for their first crown since the Premier League era begun in 1992, having previously claimed 18 First Division titles.

However, in the absence of European football in this campaign, Giggs expects Jurgen Klopp's side to compete at the top of the table, and he predicts that more championships could follow once they have made a breakthrough success.

"Liverpool have put themselves in contention this year," he wrote for the Telegraph.

"At United, I always wondered, because of their history, that when - or if - that first Premier League title came along, Liverpool might win a few more on the back of it.

"My view is that it will be more difficult in the present day for one club to dominate as United did in the 1990s and 2000s, but Liverpool would not settle for one Premier League. They would want more."

And Giggs also believes Liverpool could benefit from Steven Gerrard's departure, even if the Reds now lack a talismanic figure.

Gerrard left Anfield to join LA Galaxy last year, having inspired Champions League and FA Cup wins, but failed to claim a Premier League winners' medal.

"Watching Liverpool it is notable that, since Steven Gerrard left, there is no big star in the side," Giggs added.

"Philippe Coutinho is a talent and Jordan Henderson has done well to step into the captaincy. He looks like a good lad and a dedicated professional.

"Gerrard's departure has forced others to fill the gap and sometimes that can be a good thing for a club to move away from a focus on one individual.

"In many respects it was the same at United when Roy Keane left in 2005. For years, he had been like two players for us, and, when he left, others had to step up to fill the void."

Giggs won the Premier League on 13 occasions, making him the competition's most decorated player.