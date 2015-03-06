Giggs refutes claims of spat with boss Van Gaal

Reports of a feud between the pair were fuelled on Wednesday by their respective reactions to Ashley Young's late winner in a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United.

Both rose to their feet from the bench, but Van Gaal swiftly turned to Giggs, shouting and waving a clenched fist in his face.

Van Gaal's joy was seemingly not replicated by the Welshman, who remained stony-faced after seeing another stuttering performance from his side at St James' Park.

But Giggs claims he was merely attempting to keep his composure, wary of an instant Newcastle leveller.

"It's just like I was as a player really," he told WalesOnline. "I celebrated but then suddenly realised 'don't get too excited there's stil four or five minutes to go'.

"That was it really. The media like to try and twist things, but I'm used to that."

Asked how he felt about life under Van Gaal in general, Giggs added: "I'm enjoying it. I enjoy every day.

"I enjoy working with the players and I enjoy working under a great manager who's won so much.

"He's been brilliant with me and given me a lot of responsibility.

"It's like starting all over again, starting your apprenticeship all over again.

"Being a coach is completely different from being a player. I'm enjoying it and learning every day."