Gilks replaces McGregor in Scotland squad
Burnley goalkeeper Matt Gilks has been called up to replace the injured Allan McGregor in the Scotland squad.
The Hull City stopper was ruled out for a month with a shoulder problem earlier this week, with KC Stadium boss Steve Bruce confirming the news at a news conference on Thursday.
And the Scottish Football Association revealed on Friday that Gilks will fill the gap left behind.
Gordon Strachan's men host Georgia in a Euro 2016 qualifier a week on Saturday before visiting Poland three days later.
Gilks, whose only Burnley appearance since signing from Blackpool came in a 1-0 League Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in August, joins Celtic's Craig Gordon and David Marshall of Cardiff City in Scotland's goalkeeping ranks.
The 32-year-old has represented Scotland on three previous occasions.
