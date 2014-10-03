Gilks replaces McGregor in Scotland squad

The Hull City stopper was ruled out for a month with a shoulder problem earlier this week, with KC Stadium boss Steve Bruce confirming the news at a news conference on Thursday.

And the Scottish Football Association revealed on Friday that Gilks will fill the gap left behind.

Gordon Strachan's men host Georgia in a Euro 2016 qualifier a week on Saturday before visiting Poland three days later.

Gilks, whose only Burnley appearance since signing from Blackpool came in a 1-0 League Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in August, joins Celtic's Craig Gordon and David Marshall of Cardiff City in Scotland's goalkeeping ranks.

The 32-year-old has represented Scotland on three previous occasions.