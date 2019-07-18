Tottenham to break transfer record AGAIN for Giovani Lo Celso – and Arsenal could benefit

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move to north London and is eager to link up with Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Mirror, Spurs are finally ready to step up their interest in the midfielder.

The Premier League club’s £55m capture of Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele earlier this summer was a new club record, but the fee they will hand Betis for Lo Celso is set to eclipse that.

The La Liga outfit have already brought in a replacement for the 23-year-old with the £22m arrival of Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

Lo Celso’s arrival could be good news for Arsenal, as it signals the end of Spurs’ interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spain international now appears likely to join the Gunners on loan after Tottenham decided they didn’t want to be viewed as a stepping stone by the player, who is eyeing a future first-team spot at the Bernabeu.

