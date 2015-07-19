Giovinco, Keane complete MLS All-Star squad

MLS All-Star coach Pablo Mastroeni finalised his 22-man squad, with Sebastian Giovinco and reigning MVP Robbie Keane headlining Saturday's inclusions.

Toronto FC star Giovinco and Los Angeles Galaxy captain Keane were not selected in the initial Fan XI, which boasted Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, David Villa, Kaka and Clint Dempsey.

However, Mastroeni made room for the star pair as he completed the roster with 10 additional players ahead of the clash against Premier League outfit Tottenham in Colorado on July 29.

Giovinco has taken the league by storm following his high-profile switch from Italian champions Juventus, sitting second on the goalscoring charts with 12 goals and nine assists.

As for Keane, he has bagged nine goals for the reigning MLS Cup champions.

Mastroeni, who retained 10 of the 11 players chosen by fans after Obafemi Martins withdrew due to injury, selected MLS top goalscorer and Columbus Crew striker Kei Kamara.

Fabian Castillo, Chris Tierney, Drew Moor, Chad Marshall, Laurent Ciman, Tony Beltran and David Ousted were also included in the final squad.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David Ousted (Vancouver Whitecaps), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Tony Beltran (Real Salt Lake), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Omar Gonzalez (Los Angeles Galaxy), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders), Drew Moor (Colorado Rapids), Chris Tierney (New England Revolution)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Castillo (FC Dallas), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Steven Gerrard (Los Angeles Galaxy), Kaka (Orlando City), Frank Lampard (New York City FC), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Forwards: Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Kei Kamara (Columbus Crew), Robbie Keane (Los Angeles Galaxy), David Villa (New York City FC)