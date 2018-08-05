Giroud dismisses talk of Marseille switch

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud has dismissed speculation linking him with Marseille as the World Cup winner has no immediate plans to return to France.

The 31-year-old was the focal point of the French team that won the World Cup earlier this summer, but there is no guarantee he will regularly lead the line for Chelsea given new boss Maurizio Sarri also has Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi in his squad.

Though Giroud only moved to Stamford Bridge from Arsenal in January and started just six Premier League games for them last season, the striker insists it is not his immediate ambition to head back to Ligue 1 amid rumours Marseille are keen on acquiring him.

"I have heard many things that have been said in the media," Giroud said in an interview with Le Dauphine.

"In the near future, my goal isn't to return to France. For now, I'm a Chelsea player.

"I have no limits. I feel good physically, I'm still young. I have not set a date for my international retirement."