Glory coach Lowe accepts ban

Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe accepted his two-match ban for abusing officials at half-time of his team's win over Melbourne City.

Lowe stormed onto AAMI Park on Friday furious with referee Alan Milliner after Bruno Fornaroli was awarded a penalty, which the Uruguayan converted, late in the first half of Glory's 3-2 victory.

He was handed a two-match ban, which he accepted on Tuesday.

"I admit my actions at half-time last Friday night were unacceptable and I apologise for the way I behaved. I know that I should be better," Lowe said.

"I feel like I have let everyone down at the club, especially my players, staff and our supporters."

Lowe was sent to the stands at the break, with his team going on to claim all three points thanks to an Andy Keogh hat-trick.

Head of A-League Greg O'Rourke praised Lowe for acknowledging his mistake.

"Respect for match officials is an important part of the fabric of all sports and it is not acceptable for a professional player or coach to confront a match official in such a way," he said.

"In saying that, we commend Kenny Lowe for acknowledging his error in judgment and look forward to seeing his passion back on the bench in two weeks."

It means Lowe will be absent from the bench for Glory's clashes against Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers.