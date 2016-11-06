The goal rush continues - Ronaldo's phenomenal Real Madrid career in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo's extended contract at Real Madrid is likely to result in the three-time Ballon d'Or winner ending his top-level career at the Santiago Bernabeu, while being awful news for defences across Spain and Europe.

Madrid confirmed the 31-year-old will sign a deal running until June 2021 on Monday, giving him the opportunity to continue a goalscoring return that is unparalleled in the club's illustrious history.

Here, courtesy of Opta, we take a look at the stats behind the superstar.

Ronaldo's 33 goals in 35 games marked an explosive start to life in the Spanish capital in 2009-10, but that return appears somewhat paltry alongside what followed.

His 53 in 54 games across all competitions in the following campaign began an on-going run of breaking through the 50-goal barrier in each of the past six seasons.

The most prolific of these came in 2014-15, when Ronaldo netted a staggering 61 in 54 games.

It all stacks up to 371 goals in 360 matches, with 265 of those coming in LaLiga and 80 in the Champions League.

Of Madrid's top-flight counterparts, Sevilla have come off worse at Ronaldo's hands – the Portugal captain finding the net 22 times in 15 games against the Europa League holders.

His scoring ratios against Getafe and Celta Vigo are particularly stunning, with 20 in 12 and 17 in nine respectively.

Ronaldo has 28 Clasicos under his belt, scoring 16 times against bitter rivals Barcelona, while 15 strikes in 25 Madrid derbies against Atletico underlines the Portugal captain's reputation as a man for the big occasions.