Goalkeeper Ochoa in high demand, says agent
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will have a number of clubs to choose from after his Ajaccio contract expired, according to his agent.
The 28-year-old was one of the stars for Mexico at the FIFA World Cup but was unable to stop a sixth consecutive exit in the last 16 of the showpiece.
Ochoa officially became a free agent on Tuesday and his representative, Jorge Berlanga, claims a host of clubs are chasing the player's services.
Berlanga also revealed that Ochoa had turned down offers before the World Cup in a bid to prove his worth on the world stage.
"Interest from clubs, [there are] many [who want to sign him]," Berlanga is quoted as telling AS.
"But at the table, [for] any proposal, [there is] nothing. Usually [they] will soon begin to appear.
"Another thing is that before the World Cup we reject a couple of proposals, waiting for the great role of Guillermo in the World [Cup]."
Ochoa was particularly impressive during Mexico's goalless draw against Brazil in the group stage and the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands that ended their participation in the tournament.
