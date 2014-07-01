Goalkeeper Ochoa in high demand, says agent

The 28-year-old was one of the stars for Mexico at the FIFA World Cup but was unable to stop a sixth consecutive exit in the last 16 of the showpiece.

Ochoa officially became a free agent on Tuesday and his representative, Jorge Berlanga, claims a host of clubs are chasing the player's services.

Berlanga also revealed that Ochoa had turned down offers before the World Cup in a bid to prove his worth on the world stage.

"Interest from clubs, [there are] many [who want to sign him]," Berlanga is quoted as telling AS.

"But at the table, [for] any proposal, [there is] nothing. Usually [they] will soon begin to appear.

"Another thing is that before the World Cup we reject a couple of proposals, waiting for the great role of Guillermo in the World [Cup]."

Ochoa was particularly impressive during Mexico's goalless draw against Brazil in the group stage and the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands that ended their participation in the tournament.