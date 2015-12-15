Godin: Atletico fighting for Champions League glory

Winning the Champions League is the driving force behind Atletico Madrid, according to captain Diego Godin.

Atletico are in the hunt to win their second La Liga title in three seasons, with the Spanish capital club level alongside champions Barcelona atop the standings.

However, reigning supreme in Europe's illustrious competition is the goal for Atletico - who will face PSV in the last 16 - having finished runners-up to rivals Real Madrid in 2013-14.

Speaking at the AS Gala awards ceremony on Monday, Godin was asked what he wanted in the New Year and the Uruguay international said: "To win titles.

"The dream of all Atletico's is to win the Champions League and we're gonna fight for that.

"Beyond the points and reaching our goals, the vibes are very positive because we’re winning, because we're scoring goals, because we're hardly even giving up any shots on goal and that's fundamental to our success."

On the domestic front, Atletico are in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak - 14 in all competitions - to be level with Barca on 35 points from 15 matches.

Atletico overcame Athletic Bilbao 2-1 last week for their fifth successive league win, a run in which they have only conceded once.

Godin added: "We knew this year would be hard, we didn't kick the season off as we would have liked, but bit by bit we've clawed it back, worked hard stayed true to our character and we've grown into it.

"Year after year we've learned to demand more of ourselves, break through barriers and reach for the skies. Now we're up there with Barca, and we know it's a long road but it's a reward for all the work we put in."