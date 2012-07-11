Gold reveals Hammers interest in Carroll

Reports on Tuesday suggested the Hammers could be prepared to launch a bid to take the England international to Upton Park.

Reds manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out the possibility of loaning out the former Newcastle United star.

However, Gold stated that no talks have taken place between West Ham or Liverpool over a proposed short-term move.

"I am not aware of any talks between ourselves or Liverpool over Andy Carroll," Gold told BBC Sport.

"But that's not to say we don't have an interest should he become available."

Carroll has netted just 11 goals in 56 appearances following his big money move to Anfield 18 months ago.