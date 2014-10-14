Gomez nearing return to Fiorentina training

The Germany international striker has been blighted with injuries since moving from Bayern Munich last year - missing much of his debut season with a knee ligament problem.

Gomez's latest setback came when he hurt his thigh in the 1-0 win over Atalanta last month, although the club have used the recent international break as a window to help aid his recovery further.

The Serie A club's doctor explained his belief that Gomez could soon return to full training.

"The international break has been exploited to its maximum to recover the injured players," Paolo Manetti told the club's official website.

"As for Gomez, tests [on Monday] showed a great evolution of the lesion at the point of transition between the tendon and the flexor muscle of the thigh.

"He is not yet at his best and ready to return to full sporting activity, he is working on the field with medium and high intensity, even if we do not want to risk another injury, given the delicate point we are at.

"We are increasing his workload day by day. Certainly he will need at least a week before returning to the main group."

Head coach Vincenzo Montella has also had to deal with a host of other injuries in recent weeks, with Micah Richards, Joaquin, Marko Marin and Giuseppe Rossi all on the sidelines.

"Richards and Joaquin are taking part in full sessions with the rest of the group and have recovered from their muscle issues," Manetti added.

"Marin has worked separately on fibrosis [muscle recovery] on an lesion that was nevertheless important. We hope, however, that he may be available for the match against Lazio [this Sunday].

"As for Rossi, next week we will do further tests that will more precisely show when he will be able to resume training."