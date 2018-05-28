Gomez surprised to see Wagner miss World Cup

Mario Gomez was surprised to see fellow striker Sandro Wagner omitted from Germany's provisional squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Wagner scored 12 goals in the Bundesliga goals last season, including eight in 14 appearances for Bayern Munich after making the switch from Hoffenheim in January.

However, he was left out by Joachim Low, a decision that promptly saw the striker retire from international football.

While Wagner misses out, Gomez is part of the Germany squad as they look to defend their title.

And the former Bayern, Fiorentina and Wolfsburg man would have included Wagner.

"I have never had a problem with Sandro and I would have selected him for the World Cup," he told T-Online.

Claims of a rift between the two strikers was played down by Gomez, who insisted there is no bad blood between the pair.

He added: "That he is disappointed, it is clear, in my view, it was more a game of the media, which has tried to make us rivals."

Germany start their defence of the World Cup on June 17 against Mexico before facing Sweden and South Korea in Group F.