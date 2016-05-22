Gomez would 'give everything' for Germany at Euro 2016

Mario Gomez plans to work at his maximum for Germany at Euro 2016, even if he only gets to play one minute.

An injury-plagued first season at Fiorentina cost Gomez a place in the Germany squad for the triumphant World Cup 2014 campaign.

However, an impressive season with Besiktas has seen the striker force his way back into Joachim Low's plans.

Gomez was named in a 27-man provisional squad this week and insists he will do everything he can to help the team follow up World Cup glory with a European Championship title.

"I expect the team to do well at the Euros and hopefully win the title, but I have no personal expectations," said Gomez in an interview with Bild.

"The coach knows that he can trust me. He will decide when and how he needs me. If he just needs me for one minute in the whole tournament then I will give my everything in this minute.

"If I don't play, I will try my best in training to help drive and push the others to perform well.

"It is important that we do everything as a team to become European champions. I wanted to be part of this team at any cost but I will not say the coach needs to select me.

"Our biggest strength is our collective. I want to experience the unique feeling the lads experienced in Rio. I never had that feeling and I definitely want to feel those emotions."

Gomez scored 26 goals to help Besiktas to a first Super Lig title since 2009, and he admitted it was an incomparable experience.

"You cannot compare what happened here [to Bundesliga titles with Stuttgart and Bayern Munich]," he added.

"I played in Champions League and European Championship finals, but this atmosphere in our last two home games I have never experienced so far.

"The fans' loudness, their joy - it was overwhelming."