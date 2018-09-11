'Good person' Ribery was proud of France's World Cup win - Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso says Bayern Munich team-mate Franck Ribery is proud of France's World Cup triumph despite his rocky relationship with the national team.

Ribery was a key member of the side that reached the World Cup final in 2006, but he was banned for three-matches for striking at the finals four years later.

The Bayern winger then retired after missing the 2014 tournament with injury, citing "purely personal" reasons.

However, Ribery still enjoyed watching France's success in Russia this year, telling Tolisso of his pride.

"[Ribery] congratulated me, of course," Tolisso told France Football. "Even if the relationship between Franck and France is complicated, he was happy for me, for us.

"He is a good person and he was very proud of the France team."