Graham Potter's Chelsea have won just two of their last 13 Premier League games
Chelsea's 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday extends their disappointing run of Premier League results since mid-October
Chelsea's draw at West Ham on Saturday has extended the disappointing run of form for Graham Potter's side in the Premier League.
The Blues took the lead after 16 minutes at the London Stadium as Joao Felix scored his first goal for the club, following an exquisite assist from fellow January signing Enzo Fernandez.
But Emerson Palmieri equalised for the Hammers just short of the half-hour mark and Daid Moyes' men were denied what they thought was a winner from Thomas Soucek for an offside with seven minutes left.
Potter's tenure began with three straight Premier League wins back in October, but the former Brighton manager has led the Blues to just two victories since in the competition.
In their 13 last Premier League fixtures either side of the World Cup, Chelsea have beaten only Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at home.
Five of the remaining 13 have been lost: away to Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham; and at home to Arsenal and Manchester City.
Potter's Chelsea have also drawn six of their last 13: away to Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and West Ham; and at home to Manchester United and Fulham.
It is a run of results which has left Chelsea down in ninth place and the Blues have played two more matches than 10th-placed Liverpool.
And Potter is well aware of the need to improve, having admitted before Saturday's match at West Ham that he knows he will be sacked unless results pick up quickly.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
