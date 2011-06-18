Granada promoted to La Liga
MADRID - Granada won promotion to La Liga on the away goals rule after drawing 1-1 in Elche in the Spanish second division play-off final, second-leg on Saturday.
Nigerian striker Odion Jude Ighalo put the visitors in front after 28 minutes after dribbling round the goalkeeper and keeping his composure to beat another defender before scoring.
Elche pulled a goal back through Xumetra ten minutes from time to set up a nerve-wracking finale but Granada held firm and join second division champions Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano in the top-flight next season.
Granada, who have never won a major honour, last graced the Primera division in the 1975/76 season and were playing in the fourth tier of Spanish football just six years ago.
